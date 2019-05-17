Menu
Login
News

Fighter jet crashes into building

17th May 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM

 

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed at the end of a runway and collided with a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside just before 4pm local time.

The impact sparked a fire but it "wasn't very big", according to March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday.

It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft and has since been hospitalised. The pilot's condition is unknonw but local authorities have said no injuries have been reported.

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with live artillery.

"Multiple agencies responding. Please stay out of area and clear emergency vehicles," the department said on Twitter.

Images from the scene show a gaping hole left in the roof of a warehouse. The building was reportedly loaded with pallets of boxes and various other items.
 

Base officials believe the pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash and that the aircraft may have experienced "possible hydraulic failure".

Authorities have shut down a the nearby 215 freeway over explosion concerns and a 600 metre perimeter around the crash site.


Emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

More Stories

california crash editors picks fighter jet

Top Stories

    Airport gets 4.5 million investment

    Airport gets 4.5 million investment

    Community Pilot training schools set to relocate to Lismore with airport upgrade

    Lantern Parade Update #3

    Lantern Parade Update #3

    Community Lantern Parade extends the festivities to bring in the river

    Winch yield's audience with BBWF

    Winch yield's audience with BBWF

    Community The Yield is a story of a people and a culture dispossessed

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Community Dusty Attic launches crowd funding campaign to expand