Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THIS WEEKEND: Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith with Norco’s marketing and brands general manager Ben Menzies get ready for Eat the Street in Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
THIS WEEKEND: Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith with Norco’s marketing and brands general manager Ben Menzies get ready for Eat the Street in Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Fight fear with fun at event

Isaac Smith
15th Mar 2020 11:00 AM

ON THE back of natural disasters, we all pulled together and found a way to help those in need.

Unprecedented flooding, fires and drought brought out the best in us.

So why has a cold on steroids pulled us apart so quickly?

Is it the media and their love of an impending disaster?

Covering a natural disaster is more about the aftermath and overcoming.

Each image of horror usually accompanies an heroic tale.

Someone who went above and beyond.

But an impending disaster has no heroes.

Just speculation and opinion, well worn tropes on Facebook.

Is it human nature and the highly physical, internal nature of a virus?

We all respond to illness in ourselves and others with a wide range of emotions.

But largely it’s a “get away from me” mentality as we go about our daily lives.

Some run towards the trouble and our nurses, doctors and wardies are a great example.

But largely we close down rather than open up.

So can we do better?

I think so.

As large public and private institutions continue to see their trust eroded, some justifiably through a lack of leadership others the victim of populism and opinion, it is community we must turn too.

Our strength post disaster can be employed in this current situation to make everyone’s lives better.

So how do we do that?

We celebrate the good, like Eat the Street this weekend.

An award-winning event which gives you the best of what we have to offer as a city and a region.

Fight fear with your feet and your dollars.

We all have a choice.

No one can tell us how to act.

We can make smart informed choices about issues affecting our families and our community.

Good choices will bring us closer together.

lismore city council mayor mayor isaac smith northern rivers opinion northern rivers politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why there’s an insect plague at your house

        premium_icon Why there’s an insect plague at your house

        News IF you have noticed a rise of bugs and insects in your home, you are not alone. Here’s how you can get rid of them.

        Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        premium_icon Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        News Experts divided over whether to go ahead or to postpone events

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        premium_icon ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        News 'We recognise the inconvenience it will inevitably cause'