Fiery guitar concerto at SCU

Matthew Marshall, Professor of Music and Director of Community Engagement at Southern Cross University, performing recently in the USA.

CONCIERTO de Aranjuez is a composition for classical guitar and orchestra by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo.

It is by far Rodrigo's best-known work, and it is inspired by the gardens at Palacio Real de Aranjuez, the spring resort palace and gardens built by Philip II in the Spanish city.

Composed in early 1939, in Paris, amid the tensions of the impending war, the 25-minute piece was the first work Rodrigo wrote for guitar and orchestra. It is also the best well-known concerto for guitar, and one of the most technically complex pieces written for that instrument.

Music professor Matthew Marshall will be joining the Lismore Simphony Orchestra, directed by Sonya Lopez, next week for two shows.

Professor Marshall said Concierto de Aranjuez will be the centrepiece of the show.

"The performance will include music by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Bartok and Nigel Westlake, but the centrepiece will be the Concierto," he said.

CLASSIC: Matthew Marshall, Professor of Music and Director of Community Engagement at Southern Cross University, performing recently in the USA. Oviedo Photo Club

Professor Marshall said the piece is a personal favorite.

"I absolutely love it," he said.

"Every time I play it, though, it comes out a little bit differently because I learn more about the piece every time I play it.

"I explore different musical ideas and that all can only happen once you have confidence in your technical ability,"

Professor Marshall has been playing Rodrigo's concerto since 1988, when he performed with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and has played it since in around 50 ocassions.

"It features very complex figenring patterns and complex harmonies so it's a real technical challenge but it's a wonderful musical outcome, because it conveys the composer's wonderful musical ideas."