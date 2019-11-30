Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.
Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo. Contributed
Breaking

Fiery crash stops Hervey Bay superboat race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by and Brendan Bowers
30th Nov 2019 2:51 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: Race one of the penultimate round of the Australian offshore superboats has been cancelled after a crash involving competitors The Judge and Maritimo.

The race has only re-started after The Hulk had flipped in the choppy water conditions.

The Judge being piloted by Matt Turner and John Sand spun into fellow race contestant Maritimo causing the number 11 boat to catch fire.

Safety crews were quickly on the scene and all competitors were taken to safety.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised the  Chronicle that all competitors were not injured.

Embleton made the decision to abandon further racing for the day.

The two boats along with The Hulk are currently being towed back to the pits at Urangan Harbour.

Embelton advised that a review of the incidents will be conducted this afternoon by race control

The Chronicle will keep you updated on any further news as it comes to hand.

emergency fire superboats

Just In

    London terror tweet slammed

    London terror tweet slammed
    • 30th Nov 2019 8:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will also offer advanced tickets to Splendour 2020

        YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        News LISMORE residents aren’t very happy the council has voted to increase the rates.

        Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        premium_icon Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        Community 'Stunning' Christmas castle stands six metres tall

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers help fire victims with insurance, debts and Centrelink.