‘Degrading’: female squash champs awarded vibrators

The prize pack at the centre of the scandal.

The prize pack at the centre of the scandal.

A GROUP of champion female squash players in Spain have slammed the tournament they won as sexist after being given Durex Pure Fantasy vibrators as a prize.

The winner of the Asturias Squash Championship, Elisabet Sado Garriga, received a prize along with runner-up Olaya Fernandez Lence.

Third-placed Marina Arraiza Mier and fourth-placed Cristina Barandica Fernandez were also given gifts.

The prizes for the four included a vibrator, a waxing set and an electronic exfoliator for their feet.

The vibrator is sold as an "elegant personal stimulator designed to give you sensual pleasure".

The winners reportedly filed a complaint with the country's squash federation, alleging sexism and discrimination.

Local radio show Ganamos Con Ellas (We win with women) posted a photo of the prizes, describing them as "degrading, shocking, harmful, inconceivable but sadly real".

It added that the organisers had "gone past every limit".

Club Squash Oviedo, which organised the tournament, released a statement saying they regretted the players "felt aggrieved by the prizes".

They apologised for the incident, adding: "At no moment was it done from a sexist stand point."

The squash club at the centre of the scandal has also decided not to organise any more events this year.

The Royal Spanish Squash Federation passed on the complaint to the Asturian Institute of Women to launch an investigation.

Three people involved in organising the tournament have reportedly handed in their resignations.

The squash federation's spokeswoman, Maribel Toyos, said they were only responsible for providing the trophies, not the prizes, adding that what had happened was "shameful".

She added: "It's the height of sexism. We had no idea the women were going to receive these gifts.

"It makes no sense for the club to apologise but at the same time say the gifts are not sexist."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission