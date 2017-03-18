Felix Riebl will have you in his arms

FAVORITE: Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire on stage at Bluesfest 2016.

AUSTRALIAN musician Felix Riebl, better known as the frontman of ska and jazz band The Cat Empire, has announced a solo show in Lismore.

In Your Arms is the name of his upcoming national tour.

It is also the name of one of the songs in his latest solo album, Paper Doors (2016) a collaboration with Martha Wainwright, who is performing in Lismore this weekend.

Besides songs from Paper Doors, there will also be tunes from previous albums such as Into the Rain (2001), new works and re-imagined material from his extensive catalogue with The Cat Empire.

At Lismore City Hall on Saturday, June 3.