23°
News

Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

Javier Encalada
| 26th May 2017 8:00 AM
TOURING NOW: Australian musician Felix Riebl is coming to the Northern Rivers in June.
TOURING NOW: Australian musician Felix Riebl is coming to the Northern Rivers in June. Catherine Black

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PAPER Doors is the latest album by Australian musician Felix Riebl.

The artist has put aside the party anthems he belts out as the frontman of The Cat Empire to produce a more introspective solo body of work.

Although he will have another four musicians on stage, don't expect a Cat Empire-like show.

"The shows have been very dynamic. I am trying to get same energy that we do in a Cat Empre show but it's just a different atmosphere," he said.

"It is five of us on stage, so it's a pretty full band. I don't always tour with a band but I wanted to do justice to the Paper Doors and Into The Rain albums, which were both recorded with five musicians.

The song list in the show will include songs from all of Riebl's albums, "and one or two re-imagined Cat Empire songs".

 

SOLO WORK: Australian musician Felix Riebl.
SOLO WORK: Australian musician Felix Riebl. Catherine Black

Paper Doors includes three songs and a different female singer featured in each: Wasting Time, featuring Little Birdy's Katie Steele; Snowflakes, featuring Tinpan Orange's Emily Lubitz, and In Your Arms (the tour's title) with Martha Wainwright.

"When I wrote the album, I had intended on having those guest appearances because those three female vocalists bring something out when they combine with my voice that I really find exciting."

Asked if Emily Lubitz could be performing Snowflake in Lismore, (Lubitz recently moved to the Northern Rivers with husband and fellow Cat Empire band member, Harry James Angus), Riebel was open to the idea.

"Possibly, I would like that, because she is living up there now, but I haven't spoken to her yet. It would be lovely but I can't promise that yet," he said.

  • At The Studio, Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Saturday, June 3, from 7pm. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  felix riebl in your arms lismore lismore city hall northern rivers entertainment paper doors whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Our Kids Ball gives boost to retail in CBD

Our Kids Ball gives boost to retail in CBD

Post flood grant money a "blessing” for dress designer and Our Kids sponsor Julia Taranto

Council ski jump vote 'small victory' for residents

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

Councillors vote 8-0 not to support development application

LGBQTI* community takes part in marriage equality action

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Lismore calls for awareness on marriage equality

Woman felt 'dirty, ashamed' over partner's abuse

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

"I thought I was going to lose my life to this person"

Local Partners

Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

THE Cat Empire frontman brings out his romantic side out in solo show.

Council ski jump vote 'small victory' for residents

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

Councillors vote 8-0 not to support development application

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Pauly puts stereo back into stereotypes

PAULY: Paul Fenech is a comedian of Maltese and Aboriginal descent.

'A bourbon-fuelled bogan subwoofer bonanza of comedy.'

Felix Riebl wants to be in your arms

THE Cat Empire frontman brings out his romantic side out in solo show.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!