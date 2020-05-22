Feels like 5C! How cold is it at your place?

Zali Ledek, 6, rugs up for the cold weather that's hit. Pics Adam Head

Zali Ledek, 6, rugs up for the cold weather that's hit. Pics Adam Head

BRRRRR it's cold in here!

Northern Rivers residents are experiencing the brunt of a cold front this morning as temperatures plummet.

The temperatures arn't too out of the ordinary for this time of year, but the apparent temperatures are much, much lower.

To give you an idea, Byron Bay temps now is 13.9C, but it feels like 5.9C.

How cold does it feel at your place at 9.20am today?

Byron Bay - 5.9C

Ballina - 7.2C

Lismore - 8.4C

Casino - 5.9C

As a cold front reaches the Tasman Sea tonight, a low is expected to deepen off the southern or central #NSW coast.

Coastal areas, particularly central parts, may experience heavy rain, vigorous winds, and large surf.

Latest NSW warnings and forecast: https://t.co/4AJoS61Um5 pic.twitter.com/LZGL3jEMUo — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) May 21, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology said the conditions are due to a "complex low pressure system which is deepening off the southern and central New South Wales coast in the wake of a cold front, bringing cool, wet and windy conditions to parts of the east".

"This low is expected to linger offshore for a number of days affecting the state's weather, before a high pressure ridge takes over at the start of next week.

"Depending on the intensity and movement of this low, there is potential for some coastal areas, particularly central parts, to experience severe weather in the form of heavy rain, vigorous winds and large surf."