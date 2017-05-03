Feel heart beat at Twilight

IN THE middle of Lismore of a Thursday afternoon the heart is beating gently, reassuringly.

It beckons the community with its produce and promise of social interaction, and is an example of how, through food, life goes on.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you haven't been to the Lismore Produce Markets since the flood, go. It will relax and heal you.

The markets began six years ago and are now host to over 20 stalls offering organic and locally raised and baked produce from all over the region.

It has become a precious community space in the middle of the CBD where progressive like minds come together to support each other's fare, share ideas about growing, and spend social time off the land.

The Market's new manager, Peter Wells says it is a "wonderfully alternative market; a sort of boiling pot of passion for what it is we eat”.

"The stall holders are always talking about what they are experimenting on and the customers pick up on the enthusiasm,” he says.

By going to the markets to do your shopping you are supporting the surrounding shops too. If for nothing else, go for the music. So much talent to enjoy.