NABBED: ninja stars, credit card knives, machetes in Lismore

Richmond Local Area Command officers and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) National Anti-Gangs Squad seized more than 70 prohibited weapons in Lismore in a joint-operation. February 21, 2017.

AFP raids in Lismore: Detective Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram addressed media about Tuesday's weapons bust.

TUESDAY 3.20pm: NINJA stars, credit card knives and machetes were among the suite of weapons seized by federal and local police today in a wide-spread operation across the Northern Rivers.

Australian Federal Police and Richmond Local Area Command officers raided two Lismore homes today where a number of prohibited weapons were seized.

The searches were a culmination of on-going investigation Strike Force Areas, which targeted the Lismore chapter of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and others around the command.

Detective Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the bust came after customs intercepted weapons, which were in the process of being imported into the Lismore area.

"As a result of that, the Australian Federal Police and Richmond LAC today executed two commonwealth search warrants at South Lismore and East Lismore," Det Acting Insp Ingram said.

"Hopefully what we've done is prevented those weapons ended up on the street and in the hands of the wrong people."

Federal police raid South Lismore home, : One man was arrested during a raid on a South Lismore property this morning. Video by Cathryn McLauchlan.

Police located what they will allege are more than 70 prohibited weapons at the South Lismore address.

A 44-year-old Lismore man is in custody over the incident and will be charged with Commonwealth and State offences including importing and possessing prohibited weapons.

It is alleged the man has connections with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Six other residents in the Lismore, Woodburn and Caniaba areas were also searched for weapons as part of Strike Force Areas.

Officers attached to Strike Force Raptor assisted in today's operation.

Strike Force Raptor targets the proactive operations into outlaw gang activity state-wide.

At this stage, Det Acting Insp Ingram said it is unknown if more arrests will be made as the investigation is on-going.

TUESDAY 2.15pm: CARS and properties were raided by a squad of federal and local police around Lismore today.

Australian Federal Police teamed up with Richmond Local Area Command officers to execute search warrants on numerous properties.

The combined operation consisted it Strike Forces Areas and Raptor.

Strike Force Areas is a locally-based operation which targeted outlaw motorcycle gangs, specifically the Lone Wolf motorcycle gang, across the Richmond LAC.

Sydney-based, Strike Force Raptor targeted the proactive operations into gang activity state-wide.

A Casino St property at South Lismore and two cars neighbouring the residence were among those searched.

Officers searched through boxes in the garage as well as uplifted rooms to seize numerous items, including firearms and machetes.

A 44 year old man has been arrested.