Signage is seen at the ABC offices in Ultimo, Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
AFP raiding ABC offices in Sydney

by Shannon Molloy
5th Jun 2019 11:44 AM

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police officers are conducting a raid at the ABC's headquarters in Sydney over a story published in 2017.

The public broadcaster's Ultimo offices and studios are the subject of a search in relation to The Afghan Files special, which included hundreds of pages of Defence Force documents that were leaked.

Australian Federal Police officers arrive at the ABC in Ultimo in Sydney. Picture: Elise Worthington
It comes a day after News Corp Australia political editor Annika Smethurst had her Canberra home raided for seven hours by the AFP.

That search, which has sparked outrage in the media industry and was described as heavy-handed by her employer, related to an exclusive story from more than a year ago.

Just hours after Ms Smethurst's home was raided, popular broadcaster Ben Fordham revealed he was also subject of a probe by the Department of Home Affairs over a report about asylum seekers.

More to come

