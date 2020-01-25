Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Father charged over baby son’s death

by Alexandria Utting
25th Jan 2020 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE father has faced court over the death of his four-month-old baby.

Tiaan Burger, 27, was yesterday charged with the murder of his son Finnick Hercules Burger, who died on January 15.

Police allege the baby suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries.

It is alleged the injuries occurred at a Sun Valley address earlier this month.

The child died after being flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital last week.

Burger's matter was mentioned briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but the man did not apply for bail because of the severity of the charges.

His matter will return to court on February 17.

baby death court editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic … a little glimpse of what we could have, should the system have a reality check and stop choking small...

        Army veteran wants psychedelic drugs used in PTSD treatment

        premium_icon Army veteran wants psychedelic drugs used in PTSD treatment

        News THE former major who served in Somalia has co-founded a non-profit research...

        How a search engine will help to replant burnt forests

        premium_icon How a search engine will help to replant burnt forests

        Environment Searches used through the site over a 24-hour period will go toward the project