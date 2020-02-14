Fast food giant tipped to open at new BP service centre

The BP highway service centre at West Ballina under construction.

The BP highway service centre at West Ballina under construction.

A FAST food giant is likely to rent a site from BP in the new service centre being built at West Ballina.

KFC appears to be one of the dining options at the $26 million centre which is due to open in coming months.

Although BP won’t confirm KFC’s interest in the venture, documents on Ballina Shire Council’s development application portal indicate KFC could be poised to move in.

A section 68 application was approved by the council on Tuesday, allowing KFC to erect signage and build a carpark.

The application was submitted a week earlier on February 6.

File photo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The site is about 5km from the nearest KFC restaurant in Ballina, and about 25km from KFC in Lismore.

A BP spokesman was tight-lipped about KFC’s plans.

“We are still working through agreements with all parties,” the spokesman said.

The highway service centre, which was approved in December 2017, will be operated by BP Australia on land owned by Transport for NSW.

Construction work began in February last year and is scheduled to be completed in April.

The site will provide 24-hour fuel, seven days a week, and include 25 parking spaces for trucks and other oversized vehicles.

In January, a BP spokesman said one of the tenants confirmed for the site was BP’s “signature” Wild Bean cafe.

The 24-hour service station is set to create 40 jobs and the fully operational service centre will employ about 200 people, according to BP.