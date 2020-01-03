Farmers urged to plan for low water supplies

PROLONGED DRY SPELL: The lack of rain is seeing the normally vibrant green of the Northern Rivers turn to a dusty brown. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

PRIMARY producers in the North Coast region are urged to make plans to secure their water supplies in the face of continuing hot, dry conditions.

A Department of Primary Industries spokesman said farmers, especially those in coastal areas, must prepare for a lower than usual water supply and lower than average forecast summer rainfall.

The advice comes after the Bureau of Meteorology released its January-March forecast late last month.

BOM said while outlooks for drier than average conditions are set to ease heading into 2020, several months of above average rainfall would be needed to see a recovery from the current drought conditions.

DPI’s intensive livestock systems manager Alex Russell said preparing for low water supplies is especially important for those managing livestock with high water requirements and limited options to destock, such as dairy, pig and poultry producers.

“Hot, dry conditions are seeing on farm storages, rivers and streams drying up faster than anticipated, so water supply and water quality need to be monitored continuously,” he said.

“Town water supplies are under significant pressure, with a number of coastal towns on level four restrictions, and town water supply restrictions and the drying of dams and streams are likely to escalate over summer.

“Producers need to be aware of this and account for it in their planning for summer.”

Mr Russell advised farmers and landholders who are reliant on town water supplies, or who would normally consider town supplies an option, to check with their local water utility to discuss their circumstances and options, as well as any supply restrictions.

He said farmers whose plans involve carting water should contact water carters to understand waiting times and delivery capacity.

Mr Russell said farmers considering new bores to contact WaterNSW and drilling contractors to understand the process and time frames for approval, as well as the waiting time for drilling contractors.

“The unprecedented scale of the drought and current bush fire situation, the high number of affected landholders, and the challenge in sourcing transportation and services over the holiday break mean people should act now,” Mr Russell said.

Landholders affected by bush fires can call the Agriculture and Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647 to discuss their emergency fodder and water needs.

For more information, including for links to information about water availability and stock

water, visit the Drought Hub website www.droughthub.nsw.gov.au.