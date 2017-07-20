Farmer emerges as potential next Lismore MP

Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin (right) is looking to make his move into politics.

TREGEAGLE farmer Austin Curtin has been named as a possible replacement for Thomas George at the next state election.

Aspiring politicians have begun throwing their hats in the ring to be Lismore's next National Party representative, with eight people rumoured to be vying for the candidacy.

The party has started its search for a new candidate as it hopes to regain Lismore as a safe National's seat, having suffered a 21.5% swing against Mr George at the 2015 election.

Mr Curtin, who is the son of a Lismore trauma surgeon of the same name, may rub shoulders with Premier Gladys Berejiklian during her visit to the North Coast for a National's function on Monday.

State National Party director Nathan Quigley said the event would present a great opportunity for Mr Curtain and others to get a taste of political life.

"A lot of (potential candidates) are still weighing up their appetite for putting their hand up," he said.

"I think having a chat with the Premier about where the government is going is an important part of that."

The National Party has called for nominations within its five branches in the Lismore electorate.

Mr Quigley said more potential candidates would emerge before branch nominations closed on August 11.

From there, Mr Quigley said the five branches would each vote for preferred frontrunners for the National's electorate election on September 9.

He said a shortlist of candidates, the number to be determined after the vote, would then be submitted for community pre-selection on November 18.

People on the electoral role will be eligible to vote during the community pre-selection.