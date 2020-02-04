Family want to build a home in Rappville

Robert Collier and Tina Haag with their four children, who have relocated to a shed at Ellangowan after their rented home was destroyed in the Rappville fire. PIC: Susanna Freymark

FOUR months since they lost their home in the Rappville fire, Robert Collier, Tina Haag and their four children are making do in a large shed at Ellangowan.

Luckily Robert works for APRACS in Casino and fits airconditioners. Without an airconditioner, the large shed would be like a furnace.

Piles of donated clothes, toys, a double bed and other items are stacked around the shed because there is nowhere else to put them.

It is a place for the family to stay but it isn’t a home.

“I want a place of our own,” Tina said, baby Edward resting on her hip.

The family continue to deal with the aftermath of the October 8 bushfire that burnt their rented home of five years to the ground, turning everything they owned into a pile of burnt rubble.

Their youngest daughter Nora starts preschool soon and she is the one who talks the most about the fire.

“Nora still talks about the house being burnt,” Tina said.

“We’ll take her to counselling.”

The family featured on the front page of the Northern Star days after the fire and the media attention garnered the generosity of the community.

They were given toys and fridges and vouchers.

They received $10,000 from Red Cross, $800 from the Casino Golf Club Fire Relief Fund and $10,000 from a Go Fund Me campaign.

They are still processing what has happened and how they can move forward with their lives.

“I’m more sad now,” Tina said. “I was shocked at first and didn't realise what we had lost.”

Gone are the baby books with the children’s handprints and Robert’s father’s watch and wallet. His father died a year ago, Tina said.

Two of the children attend Rappville Public School and a teacher at the school kindly picks up and drops the children back to their shed.

What the couple really want to do is move back to Rappville and rebuild.

While some residents affected by the fire have decided to leave, a family of four wanting to say in the recovering village is a good thing for school numbers and the community morale.

The couple want to buy a piece of land at an affordable price and build not just a house, but a forever home.

It isn’t easy. Banks don’t like the “dreaded 2469 postcode,” Robert said.

Property prices in Rappville range from $110,000 for a basic house in Nandabah St to a 55ha property on Brewers Rd for $190,000.

While Tina and Robert are saving on rent, the owner is letting them stay in the shed for free, they still pay water rates and bills.

Because they were renting, they say the help they’ve had is more complicated because support is often directed at helping restore properties. And they don't have one.

Tina said she wants “a nice house with enough room and to be settled.”

They see their future in Rappville and are desperately trying to find a way to get back there.

Can you help?

If you know of an affordable piece of land in Rappville call Robert on 0482 016 813.

Tina needs large plastic storage boxes to store all their ‘stuff’ until they have a home. If anyone can help, call Robert’s mobile.