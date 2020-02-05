Family snaps up another $70m worth of NT stations

$70m cattle station buys have seen the Langenhoven family expand their growing operations.

Purchases of the NT's Tanumbirini and Forrest Hill stations from the UK-based Thames Pastoral Company join the Langenhoven family's numerous other properties and their mark on the Territory cattle industry.

The 560,000ha joins the family's Kalala Station in the Barkly Tableland bought last year, the McMinn Station south of Darwin in 2018 and the neighbouring Big River Station, making for half of the family's now 1.1 million hectares of land in the NT.

Tanumbirini was previously bought by Thames Pastoral from Baldy Bay Pty Ltd in 2012, which at the time paid more than the $30 million the holding was passed in for nine months earlier.

About 30,000 head of cattle were included in that sale, completed when the northern live export industry was still in recovery mode after the live export market to Indonesia was closed.

The stations gained interest from 17 groups from across Australia with three short-listed for bidding.

The winning bid from the Langenhoven family's Rallen Australia was accepted by vendors.

The properties were sold walk-in walk-out with 36,400 cattle plus followers and plant.

Both stations have seen upgrades to stock water, poly pipe, yards, fencing and homestead buildings in recent years.

An additional 2500 head of carrying capacity was developed in 2019, ensuring 40,000 head of stated cattle carrying capacity with annual pasture monitoring reports supporting improving land condition over the past five years.

The properties also come with room for future development opportunities, including the fact the assets are situated on top of the Beetaloo Basin gas reserves.

Both properties benefit from quality bitumen highway frontage allowing strategic and timely access to markets.

Both included excellent station complexes which cater well for management and station staff. The sale of the properties is subject to NT ministers' consent.