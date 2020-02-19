Family owned and operated centre wins Dealer of the Year

Daimler Truck and Bus President and CEO, Daniel Whitehead, Murwillumbah Truck Centre General Manager, Josh Bedser, Daimler Truck and Bus Aftersales and Network Operations Director, Greg Lovrich and Freightliner Australia Director, Stephen Downes, at the Daimler Dealer of the Year awards.

MURWILLUMBAH Truck Centre has won the 2019 Daimler Dealer of the Year award.

Owned and operated by the Bedser family since 1981, Murwillumbah Truck Centre has become the go-to location for Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso customers in Northern New South Wales and beyond.

Josh Bedser accepted the prestigious Daimler Dealer of the Year award at a glittering ceremony in Melbourne last week on behalf of his father and Dealer Principal, Steve Bedser. It was a bitter-sweet occasion, with Bill Bedser passing away the day before the award function at the Forum theatre.

Josh Bedser dedicated the award to his grandfather, who founded the business.

"Bill was hugely influential on our business and emphasised the value of community," Josh said.

"As the family business, we carry on this tradition of always investing in our people and the people in our region," he added.

The Daimler Dealer of the Year award honours the best performing dealer across the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso brands.

Daimler Truck and Bus President and chief executive officer, Daniel Whitehead, said Murwillumbah Truck Centre, which opened a new dealership in Mayfield St last year, was a customer-oriented business.

"For decades, Murwillumbah Truck Centre has shown an unwavering commitment to its customers and is there for them at every stage of the ownership experience," Mr Whitehead said.

"It is a family business with strong links to the local community and provides exceptional service across all three Daimler brands, making them a very worthy winner of this award."

Murwillumbah Truck Centre also took out the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Regional Dealer of the Year award and Adam Bedser was announced as the Fuso Truck and Bus Service Manager of the Year.

Daimler Trucks Laverton won the Mercedes-Benz Metro Dealer of the Year award and the trophy was presented to Dealer Principal, Kevin Purcell.

The Freightliner Metro Dealer of the Year was taken out by Trucks and Trailers Auckland. Dealer Principal, Mark Wright, was on hand to receive the award.

Mavin Truck Centre was announced as the Freightliner Regional Dealer of the Year and the award was accepted by Dealer Principal, Dean Mavin.

The Fuso Metro Dealer of the Year was won by Daimler Trucks Somerton and Dealer Principal, Gary Parker, was presented with the award.

The Daimler Trucks Sunshine Coast won the Fuso Truck and Bus Regional Dealer of the Year, which was received by Dealer Principal, Chris Spence.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks individual awards

•Service Manager of the Year: Drew Charlesworth-Smith, RGM Rockhampton

•Parts Manager for the Year: Mark Oldham, Daimler Trucks Brisbane

•Rookie of the Year: Tom Balaji, Daimler Trucks Laverton

•Sales Person of the Year: Tom Balaji, Daimler Trucks Laverton

Freightliner individual awards

•Service Manager of the Year: Greg Walker, Mavin Truck Centre

•Parts Manager of the Year: Jon Bartlett, Whitehorse trucks

•Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Anderson, RGM Townsville

•Sales Person of the Year: Mario Agius, Daimler Trucks Huntingwood

Fuso Truck and Bus individual awards

•Service Manager of the Year: Adam Bedser, Murwillumbah Truck Centre

•Parts Manager for the Year: Terry Haskins, Daimler Trucks Huntingwood

•Rookie of the Year: Ben Lewis, Daimler Trucks Sunshine Coast

•Sales Person of the Year: Leon Benivento, Daimler Trucks Huntingwood