Family, love and ... socks

'JUST one more Christmas present', thought my friend.

'I'll get a volleyball, that will be perfect. It won't take long.'

And she walked across the pedestrian crossing in the mall car park. Suddenly a car zipped around the corner. There was no possible way of avoiding it. The car collected her.

She flew onto the windscreen and fell heavily off onto the road.

There was a horrible, appalled silence, then people ran to help.

An ambulance was called, the police arrived.

Her scattered purse and sunglasses were gathered up and she was whisked off to hospital. There she was x-rayed and checked thoroughly.

Nothing broken, massive bruising and a horrible, scary feeling of shock right to the bones.

The distraught driver had not been paying attention and was driving a wee bit too quickly. A simple, common mistake.

My friend was taken home and her family rushed to her side. The driver, guilty of something everyone might recognise - a moment's carelessness - was charged.

So, there it is. A moment's inattention and a person in hospital.

My friend was told she will be okay, best to take a few days off work and rest up. Life will go on.

But think about it. We all live as if we are immune and the terrible stories happen somewhere else, not in a suburban mall.

She wasn't in a war zone, she wasn't in a high drama situation such as a high jacking or a murderous argument.

She wasn't thinking about the meaning of life. She was thinking about volleyballs.

Recently a dear friend of mine decided to have a good birthday celebration.

Many friends gathered from near and far for a celebratory weekend. The night before, he went to bed and he never got up. He died.

The friends, who had come for his birthday, were now there for his funeral.

Life can change in an instant.

My sore and sorry friend says she's lucky and she is. We all are.

It's Christmas. It's a time when tempers can be frayed and patience in short supply.

This commonplace accident is a sharp reminder about what matters. Any single one of us could have been on that crossing, thinking about volleyballs or where everyone is going to sleep when the visitors come or are socks too dull to give again as a present.

So here it is, a reminder to give generously of the things that matter and to shelve the things that don't.

You have absolutely no idea when something will come whizzing around the corner and knock you for six.

All that matters is family and love.

Plus socks are perfectly good present and everyone will squeeze in somehow.