Family history of Coraki family being published

WHEN Brisbane resident Greg James started researching his family history, he did it to find out a bit about his ancestors' genetic health.

The deeper the former Casino resident dug, however, the more interesting the stories became.

"I originally wanted to know, like when the doctors ask you, do you have diabetes or heart issues in the family?” he said.

"But I kept finding out a little bit here and a little bit there and it got interesting, so it just grew.”

The information Greg and his sister Barbara Parker have collected is now to be made into a book about their first ancestor who come to Australia.

Honora McCue arrived on a convict ship in 1818 charged with the crime of 'felony at large'.

She brought with her, her three month old daughter Mary.

While Honora settled around the Dungog area marrying Peter Daly and having three more daughters, Mary grew up to marry James Lulham and moved to Coraki.

The book, to be titled Honora McCue - Her History and Descendants, will be ready for printing at the end of June.

It covers family names throughout the Lismore/Casino/Coraki area include:

McCue, Lulham, McDonald, Schneider, Dwyer, Mulherin, Rummery, Connolly, Blanch, McMahon, Bugden, Nolan, Arthurson, Marsh, Gooley, Grainger, Conroy, Morrissey, Sullivan, McFadden, Newton, Lollback

The book contains newspaper clippings, certificates, historical documents and photos and includes a genealogy report.

If you think you have a family connection to Honora, or are just interested in family history, you can pre-order a copy of the book by calling Barbara Parker on 0418 771020 or emailing lulhamresearcher@yahoo.com.

At a later date a family reunion will be held at McKees Hill Hall in September. More details on the reunion closer to the date.