Families encouraged to use vouchers

PARENTS and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the State Government's Active and Creative Kids vouchers before December 31.

At the end of the year any unused vouchers will expire, meaning up to $200 worth of vouchers for each children will be lost.

According to the NSW Office of Sport, only 60 per cent of eligible families have so far used their vouchers in 2019, whicc leaves more than 500,000 vouchers still to be redeemed.

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said the vouchers are a great way to expose children to a range of activities that stimulate social, health and creative development.

"We realise that out of school activities can be prohibitively expensive for some families. Thanks to these vouchers a lot of the activities at our club can be done with little to no out of pocket expenses,” he said.

"We believe the Active Kids program has played a big role in getting more children active. Once a young person joins a club or a sporting or creative program they are becoming active in life. This can set them up to make new friends, build community, and establish healthy lifestyle habits.

Mr Teakle said PCYC NSW is about empowering young people to reach their potential.

"We have also created new creative and cultural opportunities in our clubs to allow more families to access those programs using the Creative Kids vouchers,” he said.

"They include everything from painting to coding and robotics. These have been so successful that we hope to add more in 2020.”

Active Kids vouchers need to be used on programs or activities that run for eight continuous weeks or longer, so families will need to use their vouchers now before the year ends.