Subscribe
‘False and misleading’ billboards torn down

Kirstin Payne
Kirstin Payne
5th Dec 2019 7:44 AM
BILLBOARDS funded by animal rights groups to ban the breeding of dolphins have been removed for potentially 'misleading' the public - just days after the campaign was launched.

World Animal Protection Australia say their billboard campaign on the Gold Coast was abruptly ended after the billboard company JCDecaux stepped in to remove the signage and refund their money.

The campaign which was launched on Monday was a citywide push to ban captive dolphin breeding at Sea World though a number of highly visible billboards across the city.

The billboards were slammed as 'false and misleading' by Sea World operator Village Roadshow.

ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVISTS TARGET SEA WORLD WITH CAMPAIGN

In a statement to the Bulletin today a spokesman JCDecaux said the company exercised its right to remove the posters under the terms of the contract.

"It was brought to our attention that the advertisement was not necessarily representative of all dolphin enclosures and could be construed as misleading," the spokesman said.

It is understood JCDecaux was approached by Village Roadshow.

Head of Campaigns at World Animal Protection Australia Ben Pearson said the campaign would continue.

The protest has been controversial from the start. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
"It's disappointing our education billboards on the Gold Coast are being taken down after just two days, but our campaign will continue," Mr Pearson said.

World Animal Protection Australia will be refunded in full.

"JC Decaux was persuaded that the dolphins at Sea World are well-cared for and lead healthy, enriched lives in sand bottom lagoons," Village Roadshow Theme Parks COO, Bikash Randhawa said.

"The billboards were not a fair representation of the facts and JCDecaux agreed that they should come down."

