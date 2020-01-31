Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Fake tradies targeting elderly in NSW exposed

31st Jan 2020 8:01 AM

A man has been extradited from Western Australia to face a Sydney court over a roofing scam that targeted elderly residents.

The 31-year-old was arrested at an airport on January 22, the fourth person to be charged over the racket since December.

Police will allege a group of men posing as tradesmen last month swindled a 91-year-old Double Bay man out of $150,000 for work to be carried out on his home.

They also tried to trick a 75-year-old Annandale woman out of $62,000 to finish work on her home, prompting her to alert police.

Two men, 29 and 32, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Sydney in December and detectives seized $40,000 in cash from a Bondi Junction hotel.

All four arrested are before the courts, charged with various offences including participating in a criminal group.

The man who was extradited from Western Australia is due to face the Central Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime fake tradies scam sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can you help Tabulam farmers rebuild after bushfires?

        premium_icon Can you help Tabulam farmers rebuild after bushfires?

        News THE blaze swept through “like a blowtorch” and destroyed 13 homes, machinery and people’s livelihoods.

        Gorgeous Gracie up for adoption

        Gorgeous Gracie up for adoption

        News Are you looking for a young puppy to fill in your home? This gorgeous girl is...

        Nurses deployed to Casino, Lismore, Ballina hospitals

        premium_icon Nurses deployed to Casino, Lismore, Ballina hospitals

        News NURSING graduates are being deployed to local hospitals.

        Thanks for the $2 million, we know exactly where to spend it

        premium_icon Thanks for the $2 million, we know exactly where to spend it

        News Kyogle Council has big plans for the drought relief funding.