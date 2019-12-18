Menu
Brothers Charles Jacob Caston and Reenarto Caston were sentenced in Maroochydore Magistrates Court after they scammed elderly people out of almost $70,000.
Opinion

Fake tradies prove the barrel has no bottom

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
18th Dec 2019 1:01 AM | Updated: 6:42 AM
Subscriber only

SCUM: a film of foul extraneous matter on a liquid,

This is part of Macquarie's official definition of the word, but there's a solid argument it can be substituted with pictures of Reenarto and Charles Caston without missing a beat.

Together the pair scammed more than $70,000 - mostly from the elderly.

Which proves that whenever you think society has finally hit rock bottom, there's always someone willing to ditch the shovel and reach for a jackhammer.

The brothers scammed elderly victims into paying exorbitantly high prices for home maintenance work.
And lets not forget they managed to take one 77-year-old for $61,000 - so there goes the jackhammer in favour of a steam shovel.

That's three quarters of the average Australian yearly wage, for those keeping track at home.

When they left the court, one brother said he had done his time.

This won't sit well with many but please don't forget this is a truth of our justice system.

Everyone has a chance at rehabilitation and redemption.

One suggestion here would to be to try some honest work for a change.

