Arabella Del Busso donated eggs while dating NRL star

Josh Reynolds’ ex Arabella Del Busso claims she donated her own eggs to help an infertile couple start a family while she was in a relationship with the NRL star when she faked three pregnancies.

In an extraordinary admission, the Maxim model maintains she passed exhaustive psychological, legal and medical tests before being cleared to undergo hormone fertility treatment that produced 17 healthy eggs from which seven embryos were created.

"When I heard about this special Melbourne couple, it touched my heart," she said in a post shared on her Instagram account last March.

Arabella del Busso donating her eggs in an image she posted to Instagram.

"The couple have been trying to conceive for seven years but she was told last year she only had 1 per cent chance of conceiving and had no egg reserve (which I can only imagine would be hard being told this).

"It was time to find an egg donor.

"Donating my eggs was never something I considered but after hearing the couple's story I felt I needed to act.

"I am blessed that I'm in this position and I'm able to make this couple's dreams of having a family come true," she added.

Josh Reynolds bought ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso cavoodle Meatball to soften the pain of her three miscarriages

"There are hundreds of ladies out there on a 4 + year waiting list for donors, if you can donate your eggs please do, I highly recommend it. It's a beautiful thing to do."

The admission will no doubt cause some consternation for Wests Tigers star Reynolds who was desperate to become a father during his one-year relationship with the model who claimed she fell pregnant and miscarried three times while they were together.

She told Reynolds around March 2019 - at the time she posted she was donating her eggs - she was ten weeks pregnant with their baby.

Reynolds later gave an emotional interview in April 2019 after she told him she miscarried twins.

Del Busso completed Year 12 at Traralgon College last year when she said she hoped to become a sports masseuse.

Del Busso was to later accuse Reynolds of assault occasioning bodily harm claiming he attacked her at his Caringbah home in September, a charge police last week dropped.

He says he is relieved he is no longer accused of domestic violence and can get on with his life, while she maintains she is "shocked" and "upset" police have dropped a genuine case.

In one Instagram post she wrote "very overwhelmed with the amount of support and messages I have received, despite being trial (sic) by media and what has been said …

"This has nothing to do with the Mestic violence no one should be felt (sic) intimidated, harassed or felt unsafe due to be (sic) verbally mentally or physically abused. Stop violence against women."

Del Busso says she had undergone countless counselling sessions and scans before she was hyper stimulated to produce 25 eggs that were then fertilised.

The Maxim model fell out with her family at the age of 16.

"The love and support I got from my family and friends was endless - I can't thank you enough," she said.

Del Busso, real name Donna Preusker, fell out with her family when her mother kicked her out of their home in Traralgon, Melbourne, when she was 16.

"She was spiralling out of control for years fabricating lies," Ms Preusker said, adding, "I had three other children I had to protect.

"She had stars in her eyes and just wanted to be ­famous … It's a road she has chosen to go down. It wasn't the way she was raised," she said.

Michael Hayes gave Arabella Del Busso thousands of dollars to pay for four funerals. Picture: Richard Gosling

She has a history of deception and false aliases, used to exploit several former partners.

Reynolds' legal team argued in court Del Busso "faked" three pregnancies and duped him out of thousands of dollars over a web of lies including the false death of her own mother.

Mechanic Michael Hayes never imaged what was to unfold when he met Del Busso last year.

Four funerals, including her mother's, and fake claims of poverty for loans she never repaid. He handed over more than $10,000 in total.

Arabella Del Busso is reportedly dating Hungarian fighter Istvan Szili, 38.

"I fell for her lies, she's beautiful and knows it, she uses her looks to get what she wants," Mr Hayes said.

Del Busso often posted provocative images and ‘craved fame’ according to her mother

"We dated for six months and the whole time I was with her (she claimed) four people died. She said she didn't have money for the funerals - I paid for them.

"Months later another uncle died and another relative, I paid for that funeral as well."

She has moved from her rift with Reynolds and is now reportedly dating a new high-profile sportsman, Hungarian fighter Istvan Szili, 38.

Arabella Del Busso refused to comment about donating her eggs.

PREGNANCY TIMELINE

October 2018: She tells Reynolds they are expecting twins

January 2019: She says she miscarried

March-April 2019: She says she is ten weeks pregnant

August-September 2019: She says she is pregnant with twins

Months later on holiday in Italy: She says she miscarries one and the other has survived

Arabella’s mother Isobel Preusker, kicked her daughter out of the family home when she was 16 Picture: Andrew Koubaridis

Josh Reynolds and Arabella Del Busso in happier times.