Fairytale ending for Sabrina

MAGICAL ENDING: The very friendly two-year-old Sabrina has found a loving home after being featured in the In The Doghouse column. Photo: Lismore City Council

READERS may remember two-year-old Sabrina, who was featured in this column a couple of weeks ago.

Lismore City Council rangers are happy to report that a reader of the Lismore Echo got in touch after reading Sabrina’s story and has given her a new home.

“Sabrina and her new human companion to hit it off straight way,” a council ranger said.

“She is now living out of town and has plenty of space to enjoy.”

Sabrina was found by a homeowner in Goonellabah under their house and taken to a local vet, who passed her on to the rangers.

Unfortunately she couldn’t be reunited with her previous family because she was not microchipped.

Sabrina is one of many cats and dogs that have recently been adopted from the pound – in fact the pound is now empty thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lismore City Council rangers said people had brought forward their plans to adopt as they had time to help their new pet settle in while they were staying home.