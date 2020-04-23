Menu
Robert Robertson and his brothers were among players in Lismore's first soccer team, Lismore City.
News

Brothers ran 22 kilometres just to play some football

Adam Daunt
23rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
NEXT time you despair over the Saturday morning sports drop-off, spare a thought for Bob Robertson.

Bob Robertson, along with his brothers Jack and Jim Robertson, used to jog from The Channon to Lismore, 22 kilometres each way, to play for Lismore City, Lismore's first soccer team, during the 1930s.

Bob Robertson and his brothers played for Lismore City in the early 1930s - it was the town's first soccer club. Contributed

The trio immigrated from Falkirk, where they had played for Falkirk Bairns (now Falkirk United) but after growing too tall to work in the mines, they moved to Australia for a fresh start.

Bob Robertson's son Raymond Robertson of The Channon said that the boys had no alternative way to get to Lismore for the game.

"They had no transport and didn't own a horse. There were no roads like we have now," Mr Robertson said.

"My dad and his brothers worked in a dairy in their early 20s. They would milk the cows in the morning, then jog in to Lismore to play soccer … then they would jog home in time to milk the cows in the afternoon," Mr Robertson said.

The long journey was not without its challenges as the boys encountered many obstacles on their way to the game.

"They would go past a farm with goats and a billy goat would chase them. Then further along Dunoon road, a dog would chase them," Mr Robertson said.

Bob Robertson and his brothers played for Lismore City, the first soccer club in Lismore. Contributed

Aside from their dedication to play, the boys were quite talented players with all three featuring in the Le Clare Cup triumph in 1933.

Having an interesting sport story from the past to share? Email us at adam.daunt@northernstar.com.au

