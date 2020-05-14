Factory joins the COVID-19 army

A company has joined the coronavirus army and has stepped up manufacturing of special medical gowns and face shields.

It is the the fifth large Logan company to join forces with the state government to provide coronavirus relief.

Others include Beenleigh Rum Distillery which is making hand sanitiser, Evolve Group which is making disposable face masks, Substation 33 which is making recycled computers and the Logan racing team which is part of Erebus Racing which is making ventilators.

Imaging Solutions, based at Shailer Park, swung into action after hearing of the need for more medical gowns and masks to protect frontline staff dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The established Queensland company, which also makes special radiation cages for MRI RF machines, decided to start making some of the items it imports.

In another fillip to the local economy, the company has also started advertising for extra specialised staff to help with its new focus.

Imaging Solutions managing director and CEO Glenn Honey said his company had heeded the calls from the state and federal governments to fill the void created by the global demand for protection gear.

"We have encountered strong demands for protective radiation screens, personal protective apparel and other imaging related accessories," Mr Honey said.

"We were inspired by stories of companies, both in the core medical market and other businesses, who were able to adapt and leverage pre-existing manufacturing technologies to support the COVID-19 response effort.

"Our team of 27 staff rose to the challenge to re-tool, innovate and reconfigure existing manufacturing capabilities and resources to meet the demand challenge for this important cause.

"In the last week, our company has already started to transition away from some imported lines it has previously procured offshore and is now advancing rapidly with its plans to switch to local production."

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said hospitals across the country were looking to their backyard to provide equipment such as face masks.

"We've never needed Queensland-made products more and I'm pleased that local businesses like Imaging Solutions are rising to the challenge and 'Making it for Queensland'."

Originally published as Factory joins the COVID-19 army