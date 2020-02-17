FACT OR FICTION: Finding the divine in water dowsing

THEY have been called water witches and dowsers, and while science refutes the powers of water diviners, Antony Flower is pragmatic about his own skills.

He reckons anyone can be a water diviner.

Mr Flower has been helping Kyogle Council find underground water for bores at Bonalbo and Tabulam.

“I sited ten and only one had much water,” Mr Flower said.

At his home in Casino, Mr Flower gets out his rods, which are two lengths of wire and he holds them gingerly in his hands.

The rods point forward.

As he walks forward, the rods swing wildly.

“I’ve always been intrigued about water divining,” he said.

“I felt I had an electricity.”

His interest was piqued in 2002 during a drought and he was looking for water at Findon Creek.

“When the rod swiped around and hit me in the chest I knew I found something,” he said

“I count down the depth to pinpoint where two streams cross over.”

In Tabulam he found seven sites with four having water.

“I know where water is but not how much,” Mr Flower said.

“I’ve always had static electricity in me so I knew I has some sort of ability.”

Despite some people being “dead against” water divining, Mr Flower believes anyone can learn to do it.

“If you have magnetism or electricity inside you, it works,” he said.

“It’s like a second sense.”

He said Snowy Ellis was the district’s well know water diviner who is paid by Kyogle Council for his services.

The true test comes when the bore drill goes down, he said.

Mr Flower is confident there is water at Tabulam.

He doesn’t look at geology maps but relies solely on his water divining skills.