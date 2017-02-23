Facing up to the music

ONE of the organisers of Lismore's failed inaugural Music Festival admits he an his partner "made mistakes” in the planning phase of the now cancelled event but asked for the fall out to be put in perspective.

Radio announcer Scott Cooper met with the Lismore Echo last week in a bid to "put the record straight” following a critical social media campaign

that had left the couple reeling from accusations of fraud.

Mr Cooper said the handful of people who bought tickets to the community event - which was meant to run alongside Eat The Street weekend and was to feature both local and international acts - were in the process of being "fully reimbursed”.

He said he and partner, local photographer Paul Connelly, were also at pains to point out no contracts had been signed with the bands tipped to play on the March 10/12 weekend in Lismore's Back Ally Gallery.

The decision to "drop” any further preparations was taken before the risk of public liability, or out of pocket expenses, became too great for all concerned.

"As soon as the line-up was publicised we got a categoric no way can we use the alley way. We always knew there would be issues but did not think that would be one of them,” said Mr Cooper.

"We admit we made mistakes but ... because there had been a precedent set with other bands performing in the alley way we thought it was a routine thing.”

Mr Cooper said he had been "putting together the festival”, which was to involve four or five stages, for the past six months, "running in parallel” with moves to meet council requirements.

He outlined to The Echo his many years of experience organising music events, especially on The Sunshine Coast.

When the council told him "it was not going to happen” he looked at other "outdoor” venues, however, it became apparent the risk assessments required could not be met.

"The major error was we were always pushing for that date and we should have resolved the issues first and then set the date.”

Mr Cooper said he made the decision to shut down the event's Facebook page because of the online harassment.

He was now focusing on "dismantling” the event and organising for online ticketing platform, Eventbrite, to pay back

the last of the ticket holders who bought earlybird tickets.

A spokesperson from Lismore City Council confirmed the organisers had sought, and been given, guidelines for the running of The Lismore Music Festival but consent could not be given because and event application had not been lodged.

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

THE inaugural Lismore Music Festival 2017 was cancelled in January.

The list of performers earmarked to perform were:

