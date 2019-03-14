Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

The problem appears to have started around 4am (AEDT) today.

The outages appear to be concentrated around the US and Europe, as well as eastern Australia.

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.