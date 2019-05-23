Menu
Anti-coal seam gas mining protesters stage a five-minute sit-down in Lawson Street, Byron Bay on Sunday. Photo Gary Chigwidden / Byron Shire News
Extinction Rebellion rises in Lismore

Jackie Munro
23rd May 2019 1:22 PM

FOLLOWING the creation of a Byron Bay branch earlier this month, Extinction Rebellion has now spread to Lismore.

In April, Extinction Rebellion shut down major London sites and blocked traffic for over a week as thousands of people took part in non-violent civil disobedience protests.

Within weeks the UK Parliament declared a climate emergency, followed by Ireland's parliament.

Extinction Rebellion rebel Marie Reilly hopes the same can be achieved here in Australia.

"Extinction Rebellion has three demands,” she said.

"We call on state and federal governments to tell the truth about climate change and declare a climate and ecological emergency.

"We also demand a reduction in carbon emissions to net zero by 2025, and the establishment of a non-partisan citizen's assembly, to plan a roadmap to a sustainable economy.”

Fellow member Ruth Rosenhek said the current world population is in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, with up to a million species at risk of annihilation, many within decades.

"We humans have wiped out 60 per cent of mammals, birds, fish and reptiles since 1970,” Ms Rosenhek said.

"Yet our governments continue to spend our wealth and waste our time pouring billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry.

"In New South Wales logging continues unabated while emissions and temperatures rise.”

Ms Reilly said Extinction Rebellion members are "done with asking nicely and waiting for gradual change”.

"Time has run out. We are here to say 'no more',” she said.

"It is time our governments, at all levels, get serious about the climate emergency.

"We need a full-scale, urgent mobilisation and reshaping of our entire economy to meet this crisis.”

Lismore's branch of Extinction Rebellion will launch on Wednesday, May 29 at the Lismore Workers Club from 5.30pm.

