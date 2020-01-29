Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Exercise could be key to beating dementia

SAMTUI SELAVE
29th Jan 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIVERSITY of Southern Queensland researcher Edward Bliss said that more than half of Australian Dementia cases are preventable through healthy lifestyle choices.

"Dementia is the second leading case of death in Australia and the number of people living with dementia is expected to triple over the next 20-30 years," Mr Bliss said.

Dementia statistics estimate that in 2020 there are 459,000 Australians living with dementia and the number is expected to rise to 590,000 by 2028 making Mr Bliss's claim vital to dementia research.

USQ researcher Edward Bliss and Tricialla Roache
USQ researcher Edward Bliss and Tricialla Roache

Often associated with older people, people as young as 30 years can be diagnosed with the disease.

Mr Bliss's claims that if exercise improves the health of the heart and blood vessels in the body, the same should be true of small blood vessels in the brain.

"Our research team believes that if we can improve the health of these vessels, then we may be able to prevent or slow the progress of cognitive disorders, such as dementia," Mr Bliss said.

Mr Bliss and his team are still looking for candidates for the study.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"We are seeking older adults who are not physically active but are keen to see if aerobic exercise, such as fast-paced walking, can help them make a lifestyle change and improve their health and wellbeing," he said.

Participants will be divided into two different groups: an exercise group and a waitlist control group will exercise up to four times a week for 16 weeks under the supervision of an accredited exercise physiologist.

The study will bring together a team of experts in medical pathology, exercise science, cardiovascular physiology, psychology and biomedical science.

For more information or to participate in the study phone 4631 1488.

dementia dementia research exercise science
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims ocean pools are part of a ‘part of a bygone era’

        premium_icon Claims ocean pools are part of a ‘part of a bygone era’

        News PROTESTERS argue ocean pools are ‘part of a bygone era’ and proposed Ballina pool will be a financial burden on ratepayers.

        Lawyer caught exceeding speed limit by 36km/h

        premium_icon Lawyer caught exceeding speed limit by 36km/h

        News SHE was “very, very sorry” for her actions.

        SCU researcher’s groundbreaking study into human evolution

        premium_icon SCU researcher’s groundbreaking study into human evolution

        News HE’S pioneering the use of fossil dating to study teeth

        'Chocolate Bunny' Francesca bares it all for her new book

        premium_icon 'Chocolate Bunny' Francesca bares it all for her new book

        News Francesca Emerson talks about her life as a Playboy bunny.