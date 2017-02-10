EXCLUSIVE: Major new development in Strobel murder case

Tobias Suckfuell pictured in the campervan at the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on the morning the body of Simone Strobel was found about ninety metres from where they were camping. photo Jacklyn Wagner/The Northern Star

POLICE from Richmond LAC have confirmed a significant new development in the Simone Strobel murder case this week involving chief suspect Toby Moran, formerly Tobias Suckfuell.

The Northern Star can reveal that Richmond LAC detectives, assisted by WA Police, raided two Perth premises on Tuesday morning this week under an extra-territorial search warrant.

One of the premises was a home in City Beach, the Perth suburb which Toby Moran and his wife call home.

The other location was an office in the Perth CBD.

Casino-based Detective Sergeant David Mackie, who has been leading the ongoing homicide investigation, said a number of documents were seized during the search.

The documents came to police attention as part of the ongoing civil litigation launched by Toby Moran against co-defendants Schwartz Publishing and Virginia Peters, the author of a 2014 book about the case, Have You Seen Simone?

"As a result of that it's become known to us that there was some documents that may have been of interest to the criminal investigation," Det Sgt Mackie said.

"A number of documents were seized and they've been sealed and are subject to a legal professional privilege claim by Mr Moran's solicitors."

"They remain in custody of the police in WA and there will be an argument in court over us obtaining access to those documents and that argument will be put forward by the Crown solicitor for WA police."

It's understood one of the documents of interest to police is the so-called "100 page documents" which are a series of correspondences between Moran and his now wife Samantha Moran believed to reference the events surrounding Strobel's disappearance on February 11, 2005.

Det Sgt Mackie said police were required by law to immediately seal the documents once they were informed of the professional privilege claim by Mr Moran's lawyer.

No court date has been set for police to contest the privilege claim in a bid to access the documents.

File photo of Simone Strobel and Tobias Suckfuell. Simone Strobel's body was found in Lismore after a week long search. Photo Contributed Contributed

The revelation comes on the eve of the 12th anniversary of Simone Strobel's death in Lismore, which police have investigated as a homicide since the 25-year-old's body was found covered in palm fronds near the local bocce courts, six days after her disappearance.