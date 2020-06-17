Menu
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago in a scene from the Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle.
Ex-Lismore student splits from reality TV lover

Adam Daunt
17th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
TURN away reality TV fans the celebrity couple from Too Hot to Handle, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago, have split up.

Jowsey is a former Lismore student and attended Southern Cross University in Lismore.

He also won Triple J’s Air DJ-ing competition in 2016.

Jowsey and Farago met on the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle, and fell in love and became a prominent presence on social media site Instagram.

In a video on YouTube, Farago announced that the couple was splitting up mainly due to the long-distance nature of their relationship.

“Harry and I are not together anymore, he decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore. I was obviously heartbroken, I did everything I could,” Ms Farago said.

“I didn’t even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out.

“Couples fight and you go through arguments.

“We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending, and I thing for him small, little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments.”

In an Instagram story to his followers, Jowsey described the situation briefly before adding he would speak more tomorrow.

“This is a sh-t situation and only myself and Francesca know the full extent of what’s happened but I am going to touch on it tomorrow,” he said.

The couple briefly broke up after filming Too Hot to Handle in 2019 before coming back together soon after.

