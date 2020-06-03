Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Comanchero MC boss Amad “Jay” Malkoun is back in Australia.
Former Comanchero MC boss Amad “Jay” Malkoun is back in Australia.
Crime

Ex-Comanchero boss returns to Australia

by Mark Buttler
3rd Jun 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Comanchero MC boss Amad "Jay" Malkoun is back in Australia.

The ex-head of the outlaw motorcycle gang, who left Melbourne in 2013, quietly returned to Australia several weeks ago.

The well-connected Malkoun is said to have maintained a strong interest in Victorian Comanchero affairs from afar.

Last year a car-bomb attack almost killed him in Greece leaving him with a serious right foot injury, and he still uses crutches to walk.

That attack has left him with a serious injury to the right foot and he still requires crutches to get around.

Malkoun's return comes against a backdrop of turbulence in Victoria's outlaw motorcycle gang scene.

Malkoun has returned to Australia.
Malkoun has returned to Australia.

There has been friction in recent years within the Comanchero, some of it generated by unrest after the departure of Malkoun and his replacement by Mick Murray.

In January, gangland figure Nabil Maghnie, who has been for years associated with key figures in the gang, was shot dead at Epping.

There has also been friction with the Mongols gang, which last year patched over Comanchero in Russia and is reportedly keen to do the same here.

The Mongols, who last year recruited former Bandido Toby Mitchell, have, in turn, been butting heads with the Finks in a series of shootings and drive-by attacks.

Police last night declined to comment on the return of Malkoun, who is a convicted heroin trafficker.

 

Originally published as Ex-Comanchero boss returns to Australia

More Stories

amad 'jay bikies car bomb comancheros malkoun

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        premium_icon Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        News THE owner noticed the horse was depressed and having difficulty breathing last week.

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        News COUNCIL reminds dog owners to follow responsible pet ownership rules and keep their...

        FRONTLINE FURY: ‘Unbelievable’ timing for mooted wage freeze

        premium_icon FRONTLINE FURY: ‘Unbelievable’ timing for mooted wage freeze

        News Treasury estimates the one- off payments would cost $20 million

        Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        premium_icon Holiday at home: Plea to pump $16b into NSW tourism

        Travel NSW tourism campaign targets would-be international travellers