Ex-AFL player reveals strip club sacking

Former Carlton and Melbourne midfielder Brock McLean has opened up on the time he was sacked when sitting in a strip club during the 2014 off-season.

Speaking on the Herald Sun's Sacked podcast, the 157-game player revealed his issues with drugs and alcohol during his playing days.

McLean's time at Carlton came to an end in 2014, despite racking up 30 disposals in the final game of the season, told he was not a required player even though early suggestions were his career would be okay.

"I was told I was a required player and that everything would be sorted out once I got back from overseas. They knew I was going on a trip and said 'go and enjoy it'," he revealed.

" I think Adam Ramanauskas, who was my manager at the time, got in touch with me when I was overseas and said, "I am starting to get a bit worried, mate. The offer hasn't come. Then I had a call from (then Carlton football boss) Andy McKay.

"We were in a strip club in Copenhagen, me and some guys from the hostel I was staying at.

"The conversation with Macca was pretty forthright. I think I told him to go and 'f-off' himself at the end of the conversation and hung up. I had had a skinful by then. (He said) 'Looks bad, unless something drastic changes you're done'.

Ex AFL football player Brock McLean opens up about his past and future. Photo: Jason Edwards

"Not being able to process my emotions or being able to process bad news really well. Whenever something bad happened in my life my answer was to run away or hide behind the bottle or drugs. I was devastated and not having someone there to open up to, because there wasn't I was like, 'Righto, let's launch'.

"I just went on a bender to end all benders and then I was in London when I got the official call confirming it. Your time is done now, we are going to delist you."

McLean also revealed he had just one failed drug test during his 11 seasons in the competition, speaking at length of the issues that were hidden from society in his time in the game.

