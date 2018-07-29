'Everyone matters' and we must all do more

PLEASE government, do not take credit for helping in the rescue of the 13 Thai cave boys, and their coach, while 12 asylum seekers and refugees on Manus Island and Nauru have died since the policy of offshore processing began in 2013.

Especially given, Thailand's government is considering giving citizenship to three of the stateless members of the Wild Boars football team, who escaped from the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

Even without citizenship, under Thai law, stateless persons (of which there are 438,821) are still able to obtain some basic rights, such as the right to education and access to health services.

Please read the timeline on page 3 that accompanies our front page story. I can hardly bring myself to write, again, about the deprivations of those suffering from OUR OWN offshore detention policy.

I am glad The Echo is carrying the banner of Everyone Matters this week.

There must be a better way of handling illegal immigration.

On page five today, author Jarrah Dundler, inspires with his frank admission on how writing helps him manage his depression and anxiety.

The Echo would like to extend our condolences to the family of Lismore Council's popular city centre manager, Jason Mumford, who sadly died last week. He will be very much missed within the community.