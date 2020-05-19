Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The wait continues for answers on how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws.
The wait continues for answers on how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws.
Politics

Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
19th May 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S still not known how the Palaszczuk Government will proceed with possible voluntary assisted dying laws, despite the Premier having claimed she'd provide an answer before this week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk last month committed to letting Queenslanders know the Government's intentions before the parliament sitting week in May, which began today (Tuesday).

Asked what the Government's position was today (Tuesday), the Premier said she'd have more to say about it this week.

It comes after a parliamentary committee tasked with considering euthanasia issues recommended the Government legalise the contentious issue earlier this year.

When the report was released in March, committee chair Aaron Harper wrote it was historic.

"Our parliament can now consider and debate whether to legislate for a voluntary assisted dying scheme in Queensland based upon the recommendations in this report," he wrote.

Originally published as Euthanasia questions unanswered despite promise

euthanasia laws queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        premium_icon Man charged over shooting of 19-year-old woman

        News THE Northern Rivers man will face court again next month over the non-fatal incident.

        Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        premium_icon Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        News MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work for the...

        YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Handwritten letters bring some hope

        premium_icon YOU’VE GOT MAIL: Handwritten letters bring some hope

        News THE somewhat lost art of letter writing is living on in the most supportive and...

        When will Lions Road open again?

        premium_icon When will Lions Road open again?

        News QUEENSLAND is reviewing border closures under pressure from NSW.