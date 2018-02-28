European Masters are a first for our gallery

TOMORROW night will see the opening of a European Masters exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

The first of its kind in Lismore and not possible in the old gallery, it is very much a "build it and they will come” moment.

And come they are.

Since the opening of the new gallery last October, we have seen more people come through this amazing facility than a year's worth of attendance at the old site.

This is good for Lismore, for our local businesses and for all those who want to have cultural and artistic experiences.

Experience is one key advantage we have as the regional city.

I have not yet been able to convince the State Government that a toll road between Lismore and Ballina is an acceptable project for a council to undertake.

So my only other option to boost local spending from the many thousands who work in our city, but live outside the the LGA, is to create experiences that make them want to stay.

Want a great meal? Don't waste time driving to Byron when Lismore has some of the best cafes and restaurants in the region.

Want to watch a great sporting match? Lismore has elite level sports across all the biggest codes with facilities to match, so no need to go to Queensland.

Want a great natural experience? No need to drive to Kyogle when our urban area has amazing natural wonders you can get lost in.

We are not just the business/work capital of the area. We are the experiential capital as well.

Nowhere else on the Northern Rivers can you walk out of your job in the CBD and just five minutes later be immersed in so many different experiences.

Do you really know what's out there?