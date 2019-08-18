Epstein was ‘not bathing’ in vermin cell

WARNING: Sensitive content

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried, at least, to use his vast wealth to help him survive - and be comfortable - while in federal custody, according to a report Saturday that detailed his strategies.

The convicted paedophile deposited money in at least three other inmates' commissary accounts in an attempt to ingratiate himself and possibly buy protection from the hardened criminals in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, the New York Times reported Saturday.

To escape his tiny, vermin and roach-infested cell, the disgraced money manager would meet for up to 12 hours at a time with lawyers and therapists in a private room.

His entourage would routinely empty the vending machines of drinks and snacks.

"It was shift work, all designed by someone who had infinite resources to try and get as much comfort as possible," a lawyer who was often in the jail visiting clients told the outlet.

A lawyer who met with Epstein three days after he was removed from suicide watch claimed he was "very very upbeat" - an account that jibes with what sources told The Post about his spirits in the days before he apparently killed himself.

Lawyer David Schoen said he met with Epstein days before his death after another lawyer acted as a go-between, and expected to join his legal team.

"One thing I can say for sure is when I left him he was very, very upbeat," said Schoen, who never got the chance to join the legal team.

A man drives a utility task vehicle on Little St. James Island, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Gabriel Lopez Albarran

Yet in the days leading up to his death, which was ruled a suicide by the city coroner on Friday, Epstein was not bathing, and sleeping on the floor of his likely-vermin infested cell.

A man walks on Little St. James Island, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Gabriel Lopez Albarran

