Epstein ‘slave’ on sex with Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein's 'sex slave' today claimed she had sex with Prince Andrew in a bathroom when aged 17 after the royal plied her with vodka at a posh nightclub, according to The Sun.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's claims come in a no-holds-barred interview she gave with NBC's Dateline along with five more of the shamed tycoon's accusers.

The royal has vehemently denied the accusations against him branding them "false" and "without foundation".

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

And when called by The Sun Buckingham Palace would not comment on the latest claims.

However, Ms Roberts Giuffre, who lives in Australia with her Australian husband, stood by her accusations saying the Prince "was an abuser, he was a participant."

The 35-year-old claims her first sexual encounter with the Prince took place in the London townhouse of Epstein's 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell.

She told NBC: "The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, You're gonna meet a prince today.'

"I didn't know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to a prince.

"We went out to Club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section, I'm pretty sure it was vodka.

"He was like, 'Let's dance.' I was like, 'OK.' We leave Club Tramp and I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey. She says 'He's coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein.'"

Ms Roberts Giuffre then claims they went back to Ghislaine's townhouse where she and Prince Andrew had sex in the bathroom and then in the bedroom.

"He wasn't rude or anything about it, he said, thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left," she claims.

"I just couldn't believe it, that even royalty were involved.

"He denies that it ever happened, he's going to keep denying that it ever happened but he knows the truth and I know the truth."

Britain's Prince Andrew, center, has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre of having sex three times with her when she was 17, claims he denies. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA via AP

When asked if she is interested only in money, Ms Roberts Giuffre said: "Unfortunately there's this horrible law called [the] statute of limitations.

"My lawyers have told me (the way) to hold them accountable is through them calling me a liar and I'm not, it's a defamation lawsuit."

Ms Roberts Giuffre alleges that she slept with Prince Andrew three times - claims the royal vehemently denies.

Last month, she stood outside a court in Manhattan and delivered a message to Prince Andrew.

She said: "He knows exactly what he's done. And I hope he comes clean about it."

The royal has denied any wrongdoing, saying at no stage did he "witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to [Epstein's] arrest and conviction".

A previous Buckingham Palace statement said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes.

"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

The Palace stands by Prince Andrew saying he knew nothing of the allegations against Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Robert Perry/PA via AP

Ms Roberts Giuffre's claims were struck out of a lawsuit by a judge who branded them "immaterial".

In the preview for the show, Ms Roberts Giuffre revealed she was in "mourning" after finding out the paedophile had killed himself in jail last month.

"It was such a shock to me. I mean when I say, 'shock', I didn't have the words," Ms Roberts Giuffre said.

"I was in mourning, not because the world lost a monster. I was not mourning him. I wasn't mourning the death of this man.

"I was mourning the death of my ability to hold this man accountable."

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his New York jail cell. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

Epstein, 66, was found dead on August 10 in his New York prison cell, where he was facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Roberts is also expected to accuse Epstein's alleged 'madam', British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, of playing a "crucial role" in the global sex trafficking ring.

She will appear in the interview alongside fellow 'victims' Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez - who are both coming forward for the first time.

Ex-Playboy model and actress de Georgiou, who is originally from the UK, said she was lured in by Epstein when she was young.

She previously told a New York hearing how Epstein "manipulated, corrupted and sexually assaulted" her in abuse that "lasted several years".

Accusers Jennifer Araoz, Marijke Chartouni and Chauntae Davies will also be appearing in the show.

They were part of a group of nearly two dozen Epstein accusers who shared their stories of abuse during a hearing on August 27.

In the episode, they are expected to say they believe the justice system failed them due to the wrist-slap plea deal in 2008 that let Epstein dodge federal charges - and continue preying on victims.

Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, who oversaw the original local investigation into Epstein, describes it as "the worst failure of the criminal justice system … in modern times."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.