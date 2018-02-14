Menu
Login
Community

Enova energises local power at Expo

Lismore Heights Primary School kids were excited to be photographed with Mike Haydon and some of Lismore's solar powered and electric vehicles in lead up to Enova Energy Expo at City Hall.
Lismore Heights Primary School kids were excited to be photographed with Mike Haydon and some of Lismore's solar powered and electric vehicles in lead up to Enova Energy Expo at City Hall. Sophie Moeller
by By Sophie Moeller

ENOVA Community Energy is on a mission to have the region generating its own power to become self sufficient.

Only then can the price of renewable power come down, says the chair of Enova Community Energy, Alison Crook.

The community owned energy company, which started in the Northern Rivers two years ago, has already signed up 4000 clients.

"The aim is to get to 7500 clients by the end of the year to break even,” says Ms Crook.

Only then will the region be able to generate its own power and rely less on the big transmission lines from outside,” she says.

To raise awareness, Enova is running a free Energy Expo at Lismore City Hall on February 22 from 5.30-7pm.

The aim of the Expo is to:

  • Present energy saving tips and information about renewable energy
  • Give free Energy Consultation - those attending are welcome to bring along your latest electricity bill to learn how to save
  • provide a a mini Solar and Battery Expo - all you need to know about solar

Manager of Enova's not-for-profit arm, Enova Community, Sandi Middleton, says:"We want people to walk away from the evening with advice and information that is easy to apply at home or in the workplace, and which will deliver savings to their energy bill and make a difference to the way they power their lives."

Enova Community Energy is owned by locals to give investors an alternative to the big energy companies.

Their mission is to put 'people before profits' and the company's charter dictates that 50% of all returns are reinvested into the community to develop renewable energy sources, including solar.

The company recently won Best of The Best Regional Sustainability Award by helping locals access concessions to their energy bills.

Topics:  battery power electric power enova community energy lismore city hall renewable energy solar power sustainability tesla

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Grabowsky reinvents Lior on stage

Grabowsky reinvents Lior on stage

BOTH respected musicians are coming together to the Northern Rivers.

Women's festival celebrates over 8 days

Lismore Women's Festival 2018 poster

Women's festival celebrates over 8 days

Night meetings see young women join CWA

New evening branch of Lismore's CWA outside the tea rooms at Spinks Park.

Night meetings see young women join Lismore's CWA

No hotpant ban in Lismore

LEGALLY SPEAKING: There are rumours that it's illegal to wear hot pink pants after midday on Sunday in Victoria.

No hotpant ban in Lismore

Local Partners