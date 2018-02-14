Enova energises local power at Expo

Lismore Heights Primary School kids were excited to be photographed with Mike Haydon and some of Lismore's solar powered and electric vehicles in lead up to Enova Energy Expo at City Hall.

Lismore Heights Primary School kids were excited to be photographed with Mike Haydon and some of Lismore's solar powered and electric vehicles in lead up to Enova Energy Expo at City Hall. Sophie Moeller

ENOVA Community Energy is on a mission to have the region generating its own power to become self sufficient.

Only then can the price of renewable power come down, says the chair of Enova Community Energy, Alison Crook.

The community owned energy company, which started in the Northern Rivers two years ago, has already signed up 4000 clients.

"The aim is to get to 7500 clients by the end of the year to break even,” says Ms Crook.

Only then will the region be able to generate its own power and rely less on the big transmission lines from outside,” she says.

To raise awareness, Enova is running a free Energy Expo at Lismore City Hall on February 22 from 5.30-7pm.

The aim of the Expo is to:

Present energy saving tips and information about renewable energy

Give free Energy Consultation - those attending are welcome to bring along your latest electricity bill to learn how to save

provide a a mini Solar and Battery Expo - all you need to know about solar

Manager of Enova's not-for-profit arm, Enova Community, Sandi Middleton, says:"We want people to walk away from the evening with advice and information that is easy to apply at home or in the workplace, and which will deliver savings to their energy bill and make a difference to the way they power their lives."

Enova Community Energy is owned by locals to give investors an alternative to the big energy companies.

Their mission is to put 'people before profits' and the company's charter dictates that 50% of all returns are reinvested into the community to develop renewable energy sources, including solar.

The company recently won Best of The Best Regional Sustainability Award by helping locals access concessions to their energy bills.