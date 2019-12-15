Menu
FESTIVE: Lismore City Council's 2019 recycled Christmas tree has been unveiled. The 7-metre CBD festive sculpture is made from more than 300 potted plants.
News

Enjoy some festive fun at the Clunes common

Isaac SmithLismore mayor
14th Dec 2019 11:00 PM

THANK you to everyone who made Lismore Carols so special last weekend.

It is always a great community event and we all wanted to support our fireys, so well done for all the donations.

This weekend you can get more Carols if you head out to Clunes for ‘Carols on the Common’ from 5pm on Sunday.

It’s a beautiful space to sing and celebrate with family and friends and the local muso’s make sure it’s a sing along.

Come out and join one of our awesome villages as we celebrate Christmas together.

Speaking of the silly season, it is also time to get into the CBD for all your Christmas shopping.

We have an amazing retail precinct full of interesting shops and great local retailers. Shopping local is the best way to support our CBD and ensure the local Businesses stay and thrive in 2020.

While you are there make sure you check out Santa’s Wonderland in Molesworth Street.

It’s a great place for kids, parents, grandparents and anyone who wants to put up their feet, see Santa, do a kids activity, wrap a present and of course, win great prizes for shopping local.

And when you do your blocky, do a loop around this years recycled Christmas tree.

Council staff have once again out done themselves, delivering an amazing tree with recycled and donated materials.

All done as volunteers after hours, they do it for the love of Lismore and it is totally selfie worthy.

Day and night.

There is lots of Christmas spirit to go around, so reach out and let someone know you care with your dollars, voice, hand or even on social media.

At this time of year everyone should feel appreciated, so let someone know you care with a gesture of love for the season.

lismore lismore city council mayor northern rivers opinion northern rivers politics

