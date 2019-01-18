Enjoy our bathing spots but be careful

WITH the heat ramping up this weekend, everyone needs to find some water and put up their feet.

The Baths in Lismore and the Nimbin pool have been getting a workout. It is great to see the images on social media of families enjoying the facilities. There are also lots of people hitting our local water holes, which is also a lot of fun, but it does come with a little more responsibility.

There are no workers around maintaining our local waterways, so people need to take more care when visiting these beautiful natural wonders. Only swim in places that are right for human use. Some waterways are home to endangered species or not safe, so do your research. Please remember to clean up after yourself, as no one likes sitting in your litter. Also stay safe by making sure there are no obstructions in the water that can cause an injury. Never assume that the water is safe from objects just because it was the last time you were there.

It is everyone's responsibility to make sure these beautiful spots stay that way, so respect the land and respect each other.

A big congratulations to NORPA in securing a grant to upgrade facilities at City Hall. Much like the Lismore Regional Gallery upgrade allowing us to secure the Archibald prize this year, an upgraded performance space at City Hall means that more performers can use the facility, so we get another big cultural boost for the city.

The cultural heart of the Northern Rivers is looking very strong this year. When you add that to our big sporting year ahead you can see that Lismore's work/live/play balance makes it the best place to live in Australia.