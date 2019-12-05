Enjoy a summer party

WELCOME SUMMER: YWCA's Northern NSW regional manager Louise Collins and Aunty Mim are encouraging residents to come out and welcome summer tomorrow at the annual Goonellabah summer party.

GET your sunscreen and your sunnies out because summer has arrived.

Is there a better way to welcome our favourite season than with a barbecue, games, waterslides and a visit from Santa?

Community members are encouraged to welcome summer at the annual YWCA Communities for Children summer party tomorrow, when the annual party will be held in Goonellabah’s Clifford Park.

The annual event is organised by Amelia “Aunty Mim’’ Bolt from YWCA Australia’s Communities for Children organisation.

Aunty Mim said the festive party is a fun, family-friendly event which encourages the local community to celebrate the year and forge new connections, particularly between the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.

“It’s such a great annual event for the community,” she said.

“Last year, there were 600 people enjoying activities including a horizontal bungee, waterslides, petting zoo, a fire truck, Aboriginal dancers and a free barbecue.”

Tomorrow the party will be opened by Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith, while Aunty Dorrie Gordon will be providing the Welcome to Country.

YWCA’s Northern NSW regional manager Louise Collins said government and non-government groups band together to make the event a “great success” through sponsorship, hosting stalls, volunteering and running activities.

She said there will be a free barbecue, music, animal farm, school performances and other great activities run by local service providers and community groups.

“The response is always very positive. One person said last year: ‘There was a genuine vibe there’. Love went into organising this event and it was felt and noticed,” Ms Collins said.

“With local communities currently being impacted so significantly by these dreadful fires, it will be nice to come together on a happy note at the end of the year.”

The YWCA summer party will be held on tomorrow from 4-6pm at Clifford Park in Cassia Cres, Goonellabah.