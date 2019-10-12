Menu
DON'T MISS: Beloved holiday classic movie Home Alone will screen at next month's Lismore Cinema Under the Stars.
Whats On

Enjoy a picnic and a movie under the stars

Jackie Munro
by
12th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

IT IS the free, fun family event which brings Lismore families out in droves to enjoy a movie and some fresh air.

Newcastle Permanent is set to light up the night in 14 regional locations this summer with the return of its iconic Cinema Under the Stars program, including the 12th year event in Lismore at Crozier Field on Saturday, November 2, featuring family classic Home Alone.

Newcastle Permanent's Lismore branch manager Tammie Barnden said they were proud of what is now Australia's largest free outdoor cinema series.

"We know how much our community loves our Cinema Under the Stars events, and as a customer-owned organisation it's just one of the many ways we contribute to the communities that support us,” Ms Barnden said

"Last year we saw 33,000 people attend our events and we're expecting record numbers again this season with a fabulous night of family-friendly entertainment on offer.”

The free community event is set to feature the a classic family-friendly movie for all ages to enjoy, with this year's offering being Chris Columbus-directed Home Alone.

When eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) awakens to an empty house, his excitement sours when he realises that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.

Pre-movie entertainment including circus workshops, an inflatable football target and live music will keep the children active and all ages entertained before the movie starts at sunset.

"We encourage everyone to come down from 5.30pm to settle in and relax with a picnic, enjoy the pre-movie entertainment and activities, and experience the magical atmosphere of watching a popular family film in the great outdoors,” Ms Barnden said.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of exciting entertainment including local musicians, touring talent, circus workshops and kids activities before the movie screens at sundown.

Bring a picnic dinner and your favourite movie snacks or enjoy the community barbecue and snack options.

