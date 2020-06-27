Emotional locker room address for sad players

A trio of soccer heavyweights have been captured giving a stirring address to a downcast squad of players. WATCH HERE!

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith, coach Craig Bellamy, and assistant Ryan Hoffman have been captured giving a stirring address to the Warriors on Friday night.

The Storm beat the Auckland side 50-6 at Kogarah a week after the Warriors sacked coach Stephen Kearney from his post.

The entire Warriors club agreed to uproot and move across the ditch during coronavirus lockdown in order to get the NRL competition back up and running.

Many of the players haven't been able to see families and friends during that time.

In the vision captured by Fox League, Smith, Bellamy, and Hoffman can all be seen addressing the entire Warriors playing group and staff after the game.

It’s been ugly of late for the Warriors.

Hoffman played for both clubs and now is on Bellamy's coaching staff.

"There are some former Storm players currently playing for the Warriors, as well as Ryan Hoffman is a former Warriors player as well," Kevin Walters said.

"I think it's great. I think everyone in the game feels for the Warriors, what they're going through.

"Sometimes a voice from another club, saying hang in there fellas we appreciate what you're doing, could be the turning factor for the Warriors and where their season is heading."

Many Warriors players were said to be shocked and saddened by the sudden axing of coach Kearney last week.

On Friday night they struggled to keep pace with the Storm.

"It looks flat in there doesn't it?" Sam Burgess said.

"They looked a bit down, downcast and sad. I think Craig and Cameron have probably seen that, felt it in the performance."

Originally published as Emotional locker room address captured