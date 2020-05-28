Emotional day ahead for trainer at Beef Week Cup

Trainer Daniel Bowen, jockey Mathew McGurren, owner Stephen Butcher and Beef Week president Frank McKey after Queen of Kingston won the Beef Week Cup last year.

Trainer Daniel Bowen, jockey Mathew McGurren, owner Stephen Butcher and Beef Week president Frank McKey after Queen of Kingston won the Beef Week Cup last year.

AN EMOTIONAL Daniel Bowen is aiming for a third straight Beef Week Cup win with four-year-old mare Antilia at the Casino Racing Club tomorrow.

A wide barrier draw will make it tough for Antilia while the Lismore trainer will be thinking of his prized mare Queen of Kingston.

Queen of Kingston won the race last year and looked destined for bigger things but died from a race injury earlier this year.

“It will be a bit of a sad feeling, especially coming off the win with her last year,” Bowen said.

“We have a chance to win it for the third year in a row but we’ll need some luck.”

“I’m still undecided if we definitely run her (Antilia) or not; we’ll make that decision as late as we can.

“I haven’t even got a jockey yet but we’ll leave it until the last minute.”

Bowen and owner Stephen Butcher won the race in 2018 with Malmoosa.

Butcher owned Queen of Kingston and also owns Antilia.

The prizemoney has increased since their first Beef Week Cup win and Bowen is grateful the sport has kicked on during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re the lucky ones, if these horses weren’t racing over the past two months they would have been sold off and out in the paddocks,” Bowen said.

“The trainers would have been down in the line at Centrelink if we stopped, too.”

Bowen tips the Stephen Bennett trained Exclusive to be hard to beat on its own track.

Casino trainer Scott Cumming is also aiming to win it with Landmarks after it won the Casino Cup in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s not a bad field and a lot of things will have to go our way to win it,” Bowen it.

“The barrier draw has made it hard but you live in hope.”