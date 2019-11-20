Emergency care for livestock available

FOOD FOR ANIMALS: The Department of Primary Industries have delivered a number of haybales and emergency fodder to feed displaced animals.

FOOD FOR ANIMALS: The Department of Primary Industries have delivered a number of haybales and emergency fodder to feed displaced animals. Jackie Munro

WHILE the majority of the state is recovering from an outbreak of bush fires, locally the fight is continuing with more than five blazes still out of control.

Ahead of warmer weather this week, the Department of Primary Industries is urging bush fire affected residents to take advantage of the emergency fodder, water and veterinary care available for bush fire affected landholders

Affected landholders needing animal welfare assistance, including emergency fodder, water and veterinary care, are urged to call the NSW Agricultural and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.

More than 50 bush fires are continuing to burn across the state, with the North Coast and Northern Tablelands the worst affected regions.

NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general of engagement and industry assistance Brett Fifield said DPI and Local Land Services are continuing to respond to the devastating bush fires affecting almost 4,000 landholders, with that number growing daily.

"DPI and Local Land Services are continuing to work with the Rural Fire Service and other agencies to respond to the needs of the community,” Mr Fifield said.

"Our main focus and priority is to ensure the survival and welfare of animals and wildlife.

Mr Fifield said since the Agricultural and Animal Services Hotline opened last week, 965 calls for assistance have been received.

"A number of animal evacuation centres have housed more than 3,800 animals,” he said.

"Already we have distributed 1,480 tonnes of fodder to more than 220 landholders.

"We are also working with landholders, that have a critical need for water for animal welfare purposes to deliver it or to assist with temporary repairs to infrastructure to enable a water supply.”

With the temperature expected to hit 40 degrees later this week throughout the Northern NSW region, landholders are encouraged to have a plan to manage livestock and animals.

Landholders should:

Know the risk to themselves, their animals and property

Know where to go

Know who to call

Have an emergency kit for you and your pets

Prepare now to act early

Landholders are also reminded to act early in the event of a fire and to relocate animals and assets to a safer place on or off their property.

Landholders who need assistance with emergency fodder, livestock or domestic animal assessment should call the NSW Agricultural and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.